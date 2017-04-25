Suspects may be covered in honey…

How do you steal a bunch of bees?

Apparently, not very carefully.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says several beehives were stolen and others were damaged at an apiary in Benton Township.

It happened at a property near Windsor Highway and Hartel Road.

Deputies think the thief or thieves struck some time between Wednesday, April 19th and Sunday, April 23rd.

If you have any information that may help them crack this case – or know anyone who is suffering from a bunch of bee stings, call call Deputy Greg Flower at (517) 543-3512, ext. 7914.