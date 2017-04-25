Supreme Court in Petoskey to hear drunken driving case

PETOSKEY, Mich. (AP) – Does a home driveway qualify for drunken driving?

The Michigan Supreme Court is on the road Tuesday to hear arguments in the case of an Oakland County man who was arrested after operating his Cadillac in his driveway.

Gino Rea drove the car out of his Northville garage and then back into it. Police were at his home in 2014 because of complaints about loud music.

Two courts have dismissed a drunken driving charge. The appeals court said Rea was in the upper portion of his driveway, an area that’s generally not accessible to the public.

The Supreme Court is appearing at Petoskey High School. The court occasionally hears cases around the state to expose students and the general public to the legal process.