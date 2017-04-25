Police need your help finding missing man

Lansing Police need your help finding a missing man.

The man pictured above is Albert Carl Hawkins.

He’s 34-years-old, stands 5’10”, and weights about 260 pounds.

He hasn’t been seen since just after midnight Tuesday.

He was last seen along the 1300 block of West Michigan Ave. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black with white Nike shoes.

Police say he suffers from several medical conditions, which is why they say it’s important to find him quickly.

If you see him, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.