Police need your help finding missing man

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy: Lansing Police Department

albert carl hawkins Police need your help finding missing man

Lansing Police need your help finding a missing man.

The man pictured above is Albert Carl Hawkins.

He’s 34-years-old, stands 5’10”, and weights about 260 pounds.

He hasn’t been seen since just after midnight Tuesday.

He was last seen along the 1300 block of West Michigan Ave. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black with white Nike shoes.

Police say he suffers from several medical conditions, which is why they say it’s important to find him quickly.

If you see him, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s