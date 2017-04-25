“Pepper” Pet Of The Day April 25

Meet “Pepper”, our Pet of the Day today. Pepper is a 8-year-old domestic shorthair cat. He’s a big boy with a very calm personality. Pepper is good with other cats and children. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Pepper by calling the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

