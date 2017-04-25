LPD and MSP partner up to fight crime, keep community safe

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Everything works better when you work as a team and through a new partnership between the Lansing Police Dept. and Michigan State Police, officials are teaming up to tackle crime in the Capital City.

It’s all part of an initiative called the “Secure Cities Partnership.” It’s had a lot of success in cities across Michigan including Detroit, Flint, and Saginaw.

Lansing is the 11th municipality to join the effort.

This is a partnership that city and law enforcement officials say they’re excited about because it not only beefs up patrols, but promotes safety all while using data-driven, evidence based strategies to fight crime.

“Our mission statement is pretty simple,” Lansing Police Chief Michael Yankowski said. “It’s about maintaining order, preserving public safety, and a foster of better quality of life for those that live, work, and visit the city. In that mission, there’s a vision and in that vision we talk about establishing innovative strategies and building partnerships.

One example of that building partnerships vision was laid out today as Lansing Police officials stood side by side with MSP officials as they announced the Secure Cities partnership which is all about proactive policing to simply keep crime out of the city.

“Troopers will be deployed in these hot spots looking for 4 main things looking for guns, drugs, people with warrants, and drunk drivers,” Col. Kriste Kibbery Etue said.

Officials say this partnership is really an expansion of the Violent Crime Initiative the Lansing Police started in 2013. That effort has helped decrease shootings by 25 percent.

“We want to be able to pull those resources together because why? It’s more effective, it’s more efficient and the goal is the same, the mission is the same, is to make our city as safe as possible,” Chief Yankowski said.

Troopers will work hand-in-hand with Lansing Police officers. There will be a five member uniformed trooper team, three detectives, a fugitive squad, technical support for electronic device downloads, crime lab resources, and crime analysis support.

“It’s not just the Michigan State Police working in the city or Lansing City Police Dept., this is Lansing Police Dept. and Michigan State Police working together,” MSP First Lt. Joseph Thomas said. “It’s an exciting opportunity; it’s one we look forward to and with the uniformed and investigative personnel comes together resources from the Michigan Dept. of State Police and those will be resources that will deal with cell phone type of intelligence, investigative surveillance type of intelligence and just being to overall follow up on investigations.”

A proactive partnership that law enforcement officials say will increase the overall quality of life in the Capital City.

Troopers have already started pairing up with LPD officers to get acclimated with areas of the city.