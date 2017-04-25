Job opportunities opening up in Charlotte

(WLNS) – Starting in June, 40 people will be starting work at a new regional office with Michels Corporation in Charlotte.

The Wisconsin based company has 33 offices across North America offering utility, road and transportation services.

The newest branch will be on Packard Highway, with a parcel of land for expanding.

Michels is starting a 5 year contract with Consumers Energy at the site, with jobs for drivers, truck maintenance, project managers and office staff.

The linemen hired will fix Consumers Energy poles and power lines and office staff will take calls from customers.

After years of losing businesses and with them, jobs, Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis and community members say this new office is a step in the right direction.

“These are going to be well paying jobs for the community and we’re excited that they are here to be a part of the Charlotte team,” Mayor Lewis said.

“Charlotte needs some more employment, we’ve lost a lot with companies moving and I think it will help a lot of people that are out of work,” Charlotte resident Eldora Howe said.

The company has already started interviewing candidates in order to start hiring and training as soon as possible to met the June deadline.