Former MSU football player arraigned on sexual assault charges

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Former Michigan State University football player Auston Robertson is in the Ingham County jail after being arraigned today on sexual assault charges.

Robertson, 19, was brought back to mid-Michigan today after being held in South Bend, Indiana.

He was arrested there this past weekend and waived extradition.

Robertson’s bond was set today at $250,000.

Prosecutors have claimed that Robertson is a flight risk and that should be a consideration in setting his bond.

His preliminary exam is set for May 11.

He has been charged with 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with an assault Meridian Township Police say took place earlier this month.

MSU football coach Mark Dantonio has announced that the sophomore defensive end is no longer on the Spartan team.

This is a developing story and will be updated online and on 6 News.

