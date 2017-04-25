Ele’s Place hosts fundraising breakfast

LANSING, Mich – A local grief support center for children is asking for help to continue to assist kids who are suffering from loss.

Today volunteers and supporters gathered at the Eagle Eye Golf Course in Bath for the annual Healing Hearts Society fundraising breakfast hosted by Ele’s Place.

Donations will be used to provide peer support groups for children ages 3 to 18 who have experienced the death of a loved one.

The center is available to for all kids dealing with a loss, whether it’s the absence of a parent, grandparent or even a friend, no child is turned away who is living with grief.

“When you go to school, when you’re playing on the sports team, often times you are the only child that is experiencing that grief,” explains Ele’s Place managing director Kate Powers. “But when you come to Ele’s Place you’re surrounded by others who are having a lot of the same feelings that you do.”

Ele’s Place is celebrating 25 years of serving children and families.

There are now four branch locations that support families throughout the Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, Flint and Lansing areas and beyond.

ONLINE: Ele’s Place