Democrat candidate for governor El-Sayed hosts MSU town hall

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Gubernatorial candidate Doctor Abdul El-Sayed spoke at a town hall meeting on MSU’s campus last night.

The Democrat has some name recognition in Detroit where he is the former executive director of the city department of health and wellness promotion.

But he hasn’t held state office before.

He says that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

“Our work is to be able to listen, to have great conversations, to propose bold solutions,” said Dr. El-Sayed. “And my sense is that Michigan is ready for a perspective that’s not baked and polished but that is focused on real solutions to real problems that real people face.”

El-Sayed is one of three confirmed Democratic candidates for governor in 2018.