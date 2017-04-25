Democrat candidate for governor El-Sayed hosts MSU town hall

By Published: Updated:

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Gubernatorial candidate Doctor Abdul El-Sayed spoke at a town hall meeting on MSU’s campus last night.

The Democrat has some name recognition in Detroit where he is the former executive director of the city department of health and wellness promotion.

But he hasn’t held state office before.

He says that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

“Our work is to be able to listen, to have great conversations, to propose bold solutions,” said Dr. El-Sayed. “And my sense is that Michigan is ready for a perspective that’s not baked and polished but that is focused on real solutions to real problems that real people face.”

El-Sayed is one of three confirmed Democratic candidates for governor in 2018.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s