Can you believe it? WLNS-TV wins two Murrow awards

By Published: Updated:

WLNS-TV was honored with two regional Edward R. Murrow awards for stories about the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry. The Murrows, a contest run by the Radio Television Digital News Association, are among the more prestigious awards in broadcast journalism.

Morning anchor Chivon Kloepfer and Chief Photographer David Parks won the award for Feature Reporting for a piece called The Fan” – about Michigan fan Chris Baldwin, whose “surrender cobra” reaction to a botched punt in the closing seconds of the 2015 game made him an instant celebrity.

chris baldwin fan Can you believe it? WLNS TV wins two Murrow awards
Chris Baldwin recreates his famous pose for 6 News

 

Parks won a second award for Use of Sound for “Drumline: The Heartbeat of the MSU Band” – a natural sound piece about the Spartan Marching Band.

drumline Can you believe it? WLNS TV wins two Murrow awards
The drumline of the Spartan Marching Band

 

Coincidentally, both pieces ran on back-to-back nights in October of 2016. It was part of our “Rivals Week” series of stories ahead of the MSU-Michigan football game.

Parks found out about both awards on Friday, the same day he welcomed his second child to the world.

Both pieces beat out competition in small markets (51 and above – Lansing is market 113), in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. They are now in contention for the national Murrow award. The results of that contest will be made public in June.

The two wins follow the three Murrows the station won last year for newscast, news series, and website.

Former 6 News reporter Mike Lowe, now at WGN-TV in Chicago, also won a Murrow for Large Market Station Hard News reporting for his story on the “Rocket Docket“.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s