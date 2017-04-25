Can you believe it? WLNS-TV wins two Murrow awards

WLNS-TV was honored with two regional Edward R. Murrow awards for stories about the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry. The Murrows, a contest run by the Radio Television Digital News Association, are among the more prestigious awards in broadcast journalism.

Morning anchor Chivon Kloepfer and Chief Photographer David Parks won the award for Feature Reporting for a piece called The Fan” – about Michigan fan Chris Baldwin, whose “surrender cobra” reaction to a botched punt in the closing seconds of the 2015 game made him an instant celebrity.

Parks won a second award for Use of Sound for “Drumline: The Heartbeat of the MSU Band” – a natural sound piece about the Spartan Marching Band.

Coincidentally, both pieces ran on back-to-back nights in October of 2016. It was part of our “Rivals Week” series of stories ahead of the MSU-Michigan football game.

Parks found out about both awards on Friday, the same day he welcomed his second child to the world.

Both pieces beat out competition in small markets (51 and above – Lansing is market 113), in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. They are now in contention for the national Murrow award. The results of that contest will be made public in June.

The two wins follow the three Murrows the station won last year for newscast, news series, and website.

Former 6 News reporter Mike Lowe, now at WGN-TV in Chicago, also won a Murrow for Large Market Station Hard News reporting for his story on the “Rocket Docket“.