Bill would make shining laser at aircraft a state crime

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Senate is scheduled to vote to make it a state crime to intentionally point a laser at an aircraft.

If a laser strikes a cockpit, it can temporarily blind the pilot.

Legislation up for a vote Tuesday would make “lasing” an aircraft or a train a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

It already is a federal crime to shine a laser at an aircraft. But state authorities want more freedom to investigate and prosecute a rising number of incidents instead of leaving it to federal authorities.

The bill previously cleared the House and could soon reach Gov. Rick Snyder if the House agrees with Senate changes.

ONLINE: House Bills 4063-64

