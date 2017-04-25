Attorney questions Livingston County judge’s conduct

LIVINGSTON CO., Mich (WLNS) – There are questions today about the fitness of a Livingston County judge to sit on the bench after a second extra-marital affair came out in her divorce proceedings.

Judge Theresa Brennan’s divorce from Donald Root was finalized on Thursday.

Root’s attorney is accusing Brennan of misconduct during the proceedings including lying about her relationship with Michigan State Police first detective lieutenant Sean Furlong.

Our media partners at WHMI report Root’s lawyer says Brennan is admitting to having two affairs; one with Furlong, which could impact a 2013 murder trial and another with the current chief of staff for U.S. Representative Mike Bishop.

The attorney adds the Judicial Tenure Commission is investigating the claims.

