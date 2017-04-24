STUDY: Freshwater lakes showing more salt

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A nationwide study involving MSU scientists has come to a disturbing conclusion: our freshwater lakes are getting salty.

The study examined almost 400 lakes in the midwest and northeast and found more than 40 percent of them are getting saltier in the long term.

That salt appears to be coming from our efforts to de-ice roads during winter.

Researchers say there’s a need to strike a balance between public safety and environmental protection.

They’re also encouraging people and municipalities to carefully consider how they apply salt.