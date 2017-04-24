New Lansing City Council candidate looking to expand public service

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing resident and Michigan State Police First Lieutenant Kyle Bowman has announced he’s seeking an At-Large Lansing City Council seat. He filed the paperwork at City Hall this afternoon.

Bowman has lived in Lansing for more than a decade. He’s been with the Michigan State Police for 22 years.

He said he loves to serve his community and is looking to expand that beyond just police work.

“For close to two decades I have served the Greater Lansing community as a member of the Michigan State Police, helping to ensure the safety of area residents.” Bowman said. “My experience has shown me the benefit of listening first and acting second, two qualities that can go a long way to strengthening the role of city council in all facets of its deliberations.”

Bowman said he recognizes the need for urgency from Lansing’s leaders to fix the issues that create barriers.

“If elected I will focus on positive change to help improve the quality of life for city residents while also working to strengthen the city’s working relationship with other organizations serving the public,” he said.

He said his priorities will be working to continue economic development, bringing jobs to the Lansing area, improving public safety and improving infrastructure.

Bowman is currently working as a Commander of State Security Operations. He’s responsible for security at the State Capitol and state office complex in Ingham and Eaton counties.

In the more than 20 years working for the Michigan State Police, Bowman has held a number of roles including being the assistant commander of the Lansing Post and Homeland Security Advisor to former Governor Jennifer Granholm.

“In my 22 years with the State Police, my fundamental desire has not changed,” Bowman said. “I want to serve my community. More importantly, I want to find solutions to problems, and I want to improve the quality of life of every single person I meet.”