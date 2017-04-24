Lt. Gov. Brian Calley releases new ad campaign, set to make “big announcement”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan’s Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley made headlines overnight when he took to internet teasing ahead to what many think is a bid for governor.

The rumors starting flying after Calley released an ad on his website, Facebook and Twitter pages.

The Lieutenant Governor is counting down to May 30th in his advertising campaign titled Reagan and he pointed out a number of issues that he’s worked on with Governor Snyder over the years.

In the video message, Calley opens up and talks about his daughter Reagan, who has autism, and says that he learned a lot about the dis-ability during a legislative testimony which inspired him to make Michigan a better state for all citizens.

The Lieutenant Governor also mentioned some of his accomplishments under the Snyder Administration like the Right to Work, axing the old tax code and balancing the state budget.

Calley also stated that he will be making a big announcement Monday at 12:30 p.m. on Facebook live during a luncheon with the Macomb Chamber of Commerce.

6 news will be here for you with updates as soon it’s available.