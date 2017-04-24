Lansing to join “Secure Cities” partnership

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing mayor Virg Bernero, Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski and Michigan State Police director Colonel Kristie Etue will make a joint announcement today that the capital city will be joining the “Secure Cities Partnership.”

The MSP developed that partnership to tackle the law enforcement challenges in Detroit, Flint and Saginaw while also working to improve the quality of life there.

They increased the number of troopers in those cities, worked to reform the criminal justice system and increased collaboration among law enforcement.

The Michigan State Police considers the program a success and now it’s adding Lansing to the mix.

That announcement will come at 3:30 today so watch for updates online and on 6 News.