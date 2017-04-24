“Jake” Pet Of The Day April 24

Meet “Jake”, our Pet of the Day today. Jake is a 7-year-old chihuahua. He has a goofy, easy going temperament and will come and ask for attention a lot. Jake gets along with other dogs and loves having his own dolly – he will carry it around with him! He loves being carried around like so many little dogs do.

Since Jake is an older guy, he does have a little bit of arthritis that may cause him some pain. With that said, he would do best in an all adult or older children household.

Jake got a vet check on 3-29-17. He was so good for his nail trim. He has a little tartar on his teeth but nothing out of the normal for a 7yr old guy! Don’t rule him out because of his age….the average healthy adult Chihuahua life span is 15+ years old! He has been neutered, is current on his vaccination and is ready for his new forever home. You can learn more about Jake by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440 or online at http://www.eatoncountyhumanesociety.org

