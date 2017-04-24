Gas station robbed at gunpoint in south Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – We have new details for you on a police situation in Lansing we’ve been following all morning.

This morning we’ve learned police are searching for a man who they say robbed a local gas station at gun point.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Marathon station on the 3600 block of South Martin Luther King Boulevard.

According to Lansing Police a man with a “long gun” came into the store and demanded cash from employees.

When he got what he came for he took off running.

Police tell us they called in K-9 teams to try and track him down but his trail went cold.