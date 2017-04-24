Free Coffee Friday to roll into Lansing Biggby

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Back by popular demand this Friday you can join the 6 New This Morning crew for another “Free Coffee Friday”!

It’s one of the ways for us to say thank you for waking up and watching 6 News This Morning and what better way to wake up than with a free cup of brewed coffee on us.

This Friday we’ll be at the Biggby Coffee store on South Waverly Road in Lansing between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

StormTracker 6 meteorologist Emily Wahls will be there when the doors open at 6:00 a.m. bringing you live weather forecasts.

Justin Kree and Chivon Kloepfer will join her between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

We really hope you’ll stop by and enjoy a free cup of coffee courtesy of your friends at 6 News.

