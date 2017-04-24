FOWLERVILLE, Mich (WLNS) – A Fowlerville man who authorities say pointed a handgun at another driver during a supposed case of road rage has been sentenced.

According to our media partners at WHMI, Steven Michael Burke, 34, was charged with one count each of assault with a dangerous weapon and brandishing firearms in public as a result of the November 2016 incident.

Burke pleaded guilty to the assault charge in February and prosecutors agreed to dismiss the second charge without prejudice.

He was sentenced Thursday to 14 days in the Livingston County Jail and 18 months’ probation.

As part of his sentencing, he will also be required to make $5,415.30 restitution.

It all began when Burke waved a gun at a woman while traveling on I-96. No shots were fired and Burke was arrested without incident.

More from WHMI: Fowlerville Man Sentenced For Pointing Gun In Road Rage Incident