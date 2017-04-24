Fowlerville Man Sentenced For Pointing Gun In Road Rage Incident

By Published:

FOWLERVILLE, Mich (WLNS) – A Fowlerville man who authorities say pointed a handgun at another driver during a supposed case of road rage has been sentenced.

According to our media partners at WHMI, Steven Michael Burke, 34, was charged with one count each of assault with a dangerous weapon and brandishing firearms in public as a result of the November 2016 incident.

Burke pleaded guilty to the assault charge in February and prosecutors agreed to dismiss the second charge without prejudice.

He was sentenced Thursday to 14 days in the Livingston County Jail and 18 months’ probation.

As part of his sentencing, he will also be required to make $5,415.30 restitution.

It all began when Burke waved a gun at a woman while traveling on I-96. No shots were fired and Burke was arrested without incident.

More from WHMI: Fowlerville Man Sentenced For Pointing Gun In Road Rage Incident

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s