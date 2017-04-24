Fate of Grass Lake Fire Department up to voters

GRASS LAKE, Mich. (WLNS) – We’re just one week away from voters across mid-Michigan going to the polls in the May election.

Voters are set to make important decisions on a variety of millage proposals.

In Jackson County, a community’s fire department is at risk if a millage isn’t passed.

Grass Lake’s fire millage keeps the trucks rolling, hoses pumping water, and the firefighters paid.

“We work off that millage. We don’t have any other funds that come into the fire department,” said Grass Lake Charter Township Fire Chief Greg Jones.

That’s why next Tuesday is so important.

Voters in both Grass Lake Charter Township and the Village of Grass Lake will vote on the fire protection millage.

If it’s voted down, funding for the fire department will be snuffed out.

“It’s something that’s been renewed every 5 years. The same amount has been renewed for quite a while,” Chief Jones said.

This is a millage renewal, meaning no extra cost to taxpayers.

However, the fire department is mindful that anything can happen on Election Day.

“It weighs on you. Especially the next 5 years when it comes due again,” Chief Jones said. “Things change, people’s jobs change. Something has to be cut.”

The millage intends to raise $279,000 a year for five years.

Chief Jones says the amount homeowners pay depends on their home value, but it’s usually around $100 a year.

The chief says his department works hard every day to serve the community, and he’s confident the support will be mutual.

“I believe the community is going to support the fire department. They’ve supported us very well over the years,” Chief Jones said.

If the millage fails, the proposal can be voted on again in the August election.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 2.