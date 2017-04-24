Endangered species born at Potter Park Zoo

The Potter Park Zoo is home to some new residents: two northern tree shrews.

The shrews are a little out of their element in Lansing. The zoo says they typically live in tropical rainforests.

The zoo did not say exactly when the pair was born, but officials there said they hoped the little ones would venture out of their nest at around a month old, and that they hoped to see the shrews over the Earth Day weekend.

The zoo says they looked like a long-nosed mouse and have small sharp claws for holding on to branches. They usually live in trees and eat bugs and fruit.

The shrew family, which includes parents Rose and Oliver, are a few of just 28 such animals at zoos that are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

“We are thrilled to successfully breed this unique and endangered species,” said Zoo General Curator Sarah Pechtel said in a press release. “We hope the community will take advantage of this rare opportunity and come to see these young animals.”