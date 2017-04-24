Boosters support cloth diapers on Earth Day and everyday

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – As the focus of Earth Day centers on improving our environment to make it more Earth-friendly many gathered in Old Town in Lansing today to bring awareness to the benefits of cloth diapering with the 7th annual Great Cloth Diaper Change Event.

“Mother and Earth Baby Boutique” hosted the international event which is geared towards showing people that cloth diapers are an option for today’s families.

There was also an attempt to break a world record which was set in 2014 to have more than 8400 babies have their diapers changed at one time around the world.

The shop also donated a percentage of sales today to Hannah’s House, which is an organizations geared towards helping homeless mothers who are expecting.

“We just want people to know that cloth diapers do exist and there’s support out there it’s not as hard as you think it is,” says shop owner Lynn Ross. “As our shirts say…it’s not tough, it’s just fluff.”

