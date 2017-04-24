6 Sports Play of the Week April 24

(WLNS) – Time now for our 6 Sports Play of the Week. This week we turn to a game that doesn’t show up often in highlights. It’s lacrosse, one of the oldest games played in North America. This highlight features some nice footwork and stickwork to give Olivet College a win in MIAA play. Olivet’s game winning goal is our 6 Sports Play of the Week.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.