6 Sports Play of the Week April 24

By Published:

(WLNS) – Time now for our 6 Sports Play of the Week. This week we turn to a game that doesn’t show up often in highlights. It’s lacrosse, one of the oldest games played in North America. This highlight features some nice footwork and stickwork to give Olivet College a win in MIAA play. Olivet’s game winning goal is our 6 Sports Play of the Week.

