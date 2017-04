GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Two men have been killed and a woman was in critical condition after the driver of a semitrailer apparently lost control and struck six vehicles on US-23 in Livingston County.

Sunday afternoon’s crash in Green Oak Township left one man dead at the scene. The second man died at a hospital.

Police say the truck driver wasn’t hurt.

The highway was closed for a while after the crash.