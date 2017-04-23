This Morning: Mid-Michigan Race For the Cure

By Published:

(WLNS) – The annual Susan G Kommen Race For the Cure will fill up Adado river front, and downtown this afternoon, raising awareness of breast cancer.

Starting at 2 p.m. racers and walkers in pink will take off from the Riverfront park, and pass through streets in downtown.

The race will close off roads including south of Grand Avenue, and through Lenawee and Malcom X Streets.

These main streets along with nearby streets will be closed for the race.

6 News will be here for you with highlights of the event on 6 News at 6.

 

 

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s