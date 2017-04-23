This Morning: Mid-Michigan Race For the Cure

(WLNS) – The annual Susan G Kommen Race For the Cure will fill up Adado river front, and downtown this afternoon, raising awareness of breast cancer.

Starting at 2 p.m. racers and walkers in pink will take off from the Riverfront park, and pass through streets in downtown.

The race will close off roads including south of Grand Avenue, and through Lenawee and Malcom X Streets.

These main streets along with nearby streets will be closed for the race.

6 News will be here for you with highlights of the event on 6 News at 6.