Local church “goes green” in honor of beloved church member

HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a way to save energy and money…but for the Haslett Community Church, installing a solar panel roof means a whole lot more than just “going green” especially for Elizabeth Bartels.

“Joyce Bartels is whom this project is named…was my mother,” said Elizabeth Bartels.

Joyce Bartels was a member of the church for nearly 50 years…she even sang in the choir…but, just last year she passed away and her fellow church members want her legacy to live on.

“I don’t think there was a nature conservancy or an ecological group that she wasn’t a member of,” Elizabeth stated.

Church members say Joyce Bartels love for the environment led to the 60-panel rooftop conservancy project.

According to Green Team Chairman Richard Baumgartner, it will help save the church nearly $3,000 a year.

“They will produce 20 kilowatts of energy which should account for about 2/3 of our energy usage,” said Baumgartner.

The project cost more than $59,000 and was funded by community donations and today it was dedicated in Joyce’s honor…something Elizabeth says her mother would be proud of.

“She was not one to toot her own horn, she would be embarrassed but pleased inside,” Elizabeth stated.

Pleased that Haslett Community Church is at the forefront of taking solar energy to new heights.

The solar roof-top will be implemented at the end of this week.

