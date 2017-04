(WLNS) – Players will join together for the 8th annual Battlefield Brawl, to fundraise for local charities and non profits to give back to the community.

The flag football fundraiser is a day long tournament with local athletes and public figures, battling it out for a good cause.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and will wrap up at 5 p.m. at Marshall Park in Lansing North of East Saginaw Street.

This year’s funds will benefit New World Flood, The Davies Project and House of Promise.