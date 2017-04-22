“March for Science” movement draws in hundreds to State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Drum after drum…hundreds of people stood together at the State Capitol to bring the importance of science to the forefront including Karen Johnson a former geography instructor who says she’s worried about our environment.

“We’re very concerned about some of the policies that our new president is trying to put in place,” said Johnson.

She says those concerns involve the E.P.A., oil and defunding of environmental program…just to name a few.

Johnson says she feels the value of science is often disregarded.

“I think that there are certain people who deny what science knows,” Johnson stated.

Jonathan Fisk agrees.

“It’s easy to take things for granted because everything works so well for so many of us,” said Fisk.

Fisk says he believes science is behind everything in our lives including clean water and clean air…it’s something he wants to bring awareness to.

“I think particularly by people who are climate deniers, it’s a real problem because we’re in a critical point right now,” Fisk stated.

Sierra Owen is a co-organizer for the Michigan “March for Science” and she says it’s crucial to take action for the science community because of the role it plays in our everyday lives.

“Science doesn’t pick a side, the facts are the facts,” said Owen.

That’s the motto hundreds of people stood by today…

“It’s a wake-up call for people who aren’t paying attention,” Fisk stated.

With the hopes that this message resonates with those listening.