US home sales rise shoot up to 10-year high

By Published:
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Americans purchased homes in March at the fastest pace in over a decade, a strong start to the traditional spring buying season.

The National Association of Realtors says sales of existing homes climbed 4.4 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.71 million. This was the fastest sales rate since February 2007.

The U.S. housing market faces something of a split personality: A stable economy has intensified demand from would-be buyers, but the number of properties listed for sale has been steadily fading. Sales listings have tumbled 6.6 percent over the past year to 1.83 million, limiting buyer choices and fueling higher prices.

The median sales price has risen 6.8 percent from a year ago to $236,400, more than double the pace of average wage gains.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s