The Feds need your help looking for Lansing gun thieves

The Feds are on the hunt for those responsible for stealing several weapons from a Lansing sporting-goods store. They’re armed with some pictures, and they want your help tracking the suspects down.

The dark hoodie, striped striped sweatpants, black gloves, and bandanna type face mask… if this person looks familiar, help put this suspect behind bars and receive thousands of dollars.

“We are offering up to 5-thousand dollars for information leading to the arrest or up to the conviction to try and get this person before they strike again,” says Ronnie Dahl, PIO for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Dahl says, over the past 6 months, the Dunham’s on East Michigan Avenue near Frandor has been robbed 3 times. Each incident took place in the early morning hours, and each involved stolen handguns. Law enforcement fear the guns are on the streets and being sold on the black market.

“It seems that this person is familiar with the store and knows how to get in and out quickly,” says Lansing Police Officer Norm Naimy.

Officer Naimy says, though each robbery may not be connected, there are similarities. Those responsible break-in through the front windows and then make their way out through the back of the building, arms loaded with hand-guns. And over the course of the three burglaries, a total of 26 firearms have been taken from the store. So now, the Feds are saying enough is enough, and want the public to help them catch the crook.

“We’re hoping people will take a closer look at the images, look at the mannerisms, of how the person is standing and someone out there knows who they are,” says Dahl.

If those in the photos appear familiar, or if you know anything about this case, call the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms at 1-800-ATF-GUNS. You can also go to Reportit.com and use the Detroit Field Office as the location. Or there’s a Report It app if you want to use your phone. You can also call the Lansing Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. You can remain anonymous and there’s a reward for people who’s tips lead to arrests.