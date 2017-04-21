Police: 6 arrested at Flint meeting on city’s water supply

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – Police say six people were arrested for disorderly conduct or other reasons at a Flint church during a town hall meeting related to the city’s crisis with lead-tainted water.

Flint police Chief Tim Johnson had asked men arriving at House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday evening to remove their hats and warned all in attendance not to disrupt the meeting.

Our media partners at MLive report officers stopped men wearing hats from entering and men who wouldn’t remove them were asked to leave. Arguments occurred and people who used profanity also were escorted from the church.

The event was held after Flint Mayor Karen Weaver reversed course Tuesday and recommended the Michigan city continue getting its drinking water from a Detroit-area system long term instead of a new pipeline.

More from MLive: Multiple people arrested at Flint water town hall meeting