"Pastel" Pet Of The Day April 21

By Published: Updated:

Meet ‘Pastel”, our Pet of the Day today. Pastel is a 10-month-old female kitten. She is a very sweet, pretty little girl. Pastel is good with kids and would enjoy an active home. She also enjoys a good snuggle. Pastel has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Pastel by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

