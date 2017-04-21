Parks millage on May ballot in Blackman Twp.

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re now less than two weeks away from the May election.

Voters across mid-Michigan will consider important issues when they go to polling places.

6 News is taking a close look at an issue up for a vote in Blackman Township, where a millage is proposed to keep up parks.

It’s the pride of the Blackman Township parks system.

But the township feels Rod Mills Park could use some sprucing up.

“Take it to the next level and get it back to where it needs to be,” said Bruce Grabert, a member of the Blackman Township Parks and Recreation Committee.

So Blackman Township is putting a parks millage on the May ballot.

Grabert says the park needs lots of updating, including fixing up buildings, soccer fields, and replacing grills.

“It will make it a safer place, but it will also upgrade parts of it. Our end plan is to have a regular running water restroom here,” Grabert said.

The millage will also get funding started for land and water trails.

“Get it connected so we can get all the parks connected, have the trails connected. Have a township that’s out exercising,” Grabert said.

The millage intends to collect $125,000 over five years, meaning a very low cost to taxpayers.

For example, a home worth $100,000 would cost the homeowner $12.50 a year.

“That’s very small,” Grabert said.

But the parks and recreation committee is still working to make sure the millage passes.

“We’ve got a lot of people who are involved in it, and a lot of people who are in favor of it. You’ll always have the people who don’t want more millage on them. Hopefully we can get them to come out here and take a look. Have them say this is great for the township,” Grabert said.

The election takes place Tuesday May 2.

Voters in Jackson County will also decide millages having to do with mental health, schools, roads, and fire protection.