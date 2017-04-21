“Night at the Museum” works to make science fun for kids

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – While science is in the spotlight, a local museum is hoping to inspire interest in the next generation.

The Michigan Historical Center in Lansing opened its doors late tonight and invited kids and their parents in for a special event.

One-by-one parents and their kids made their way through the Michigan History Center to explore a “Night at the Museum” while learning about history…with a twist of science.

“There’s three floors of the museum, lots of science and all the difference history exhibits,” said Mark Harvey, State Archivist at the History Center.

Harvey says this event helps people understand the importance of science in all forms.

“With science you have the skill sets that you need for certain industries but with history we feel that the crossover is with communicating,” Harvey stated.

Anne Russo and her two kids were among the crowd…she says her kids love science and as a teacher herself, she believes the subject is a crucial part of their educations.

“The idea of science is just problem solving and that affects all aspects of our life so I think it’s important for them to investigate and experiment and talk through things and problems and that’s all what this is all about,” said Russo.

Russo and Harvey are both among those encouraged by a nationwide movement that aims to bring science into the spotlight by holding walks across the country this weekend.

“I think just the whole concept of 21st century learning is important whether it’s history, science I mean I think we’re really at a time now where we need to focus on the fundamentals,” Harvey stated.

According to Russo it’s a first “step” in the right direction when it comes to bringing science to the forefront in all aspects of society.

“As a teacher it’s just really important to educate the kids from an early age…preschool all the way through high school and college and beyond and by bringing them to events like this they’re learning hands on ways to deal with problem solving,” said Russo.