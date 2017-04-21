MSU football player faces criminal sexual conduct charge

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Ingham County Prosecutor has confirmed that a warrant has been sworn out for the arrest of a Michigan State University football player.

Sophomore defensive end Auston Robertson, 19, of East Lansing, will be facing 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct charges.

The charges were brought today in 55th District Court by the Meridian Township Police Department.

They are a result of an alleged assault that was reported to Meridian Township Police April 9.

Robertson was suspended immediately by Spartan head football coach Mark Dantonio.

Three other MSU football players are being investigated for sexual assault.

They have been suspended from the team since the reports of the alleged sexual assaults in February.

Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon is still considering if charges will be brought against those players, who have not been publically named.

This story continues to develop and will be updated online and on 6 News.