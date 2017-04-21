Lansing March for Science coming to state Capitol grounds

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thousands of people are expected to descend on the state Capitol Saturday for a Michigan spin on the national March for Science demonstration.

The Lansing March for Science will begin 1 p.m. Saturday on the state Capitol grounds and end around 6 p.m. According to our media partners at Mlive, more than 2,700 people are listed as planning to attend on the event’s Facebook page.

Democratic gubernatorial candidates Abdul El-Sayed and Gretchen Whitmer are set to join a roster of several professors, advocates and public officials with scientific backgrounds, including:

Dr. Laura Vosejpka, Dean of the College of Sciences and Liberal Arts and chemistry professor at Kettering University

Dr. Dwight Washington, Clinton County commissioner

Jennifer Beahan, program director for the nonprofit organization CFI-Michigan

Alec Findlay, recent Michigan State University graduate and political activist

Kevin Elliott, Ph.D., an Associate Professor in Lyman Briggs College, the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, and the Department of Philosophy at Michigan State University

Madison Hall, a Ph.D. candidate at Michigan State University, conservation biologist at the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife and scientific researcher

The Lansing March for Science is one of 605 satellite marches to the national March for Science, which was organized in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s election as a means to advocate for “open and accessible science” and start a national conversation about the importance of supporting scientific research in the United States.

The event has sparked a nationwide discussion over the appropriate role of science in political discourse, with some prominent scientists expressing concern that such a march could negatively impact science by politicizing it. Others have said it’s important to speak out in support of scientific research.

March for Science events are also scheduled in several other Michigan locations, including Detroit, Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

The article was first seen on Mlive.com.