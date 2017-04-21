Labatt releasing beer cans featuring iconic Michigan landmarks

LAINGSBURG, MI – Specialty cans of Labatt Blue will get the Michigan touch this May.

As part of a partnership between New York-based Labatt USA and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the localized cans will feature iconic images from around the state.

As part of a partnership between New York-based Labatt USA and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the summer-long "Great State of Mine" campaign will launch in May and will help preserve the outdoor destinations that make Michigan great.

Lighthouses, the Mackinac Bridge, the Spirit of Detroit, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and will more will be depicted on the cans.

The partnership begins today, Earth Day, with Labatt employees and partners cleaning up and beautifying Sleepy Hollow State Park, located in Laingsburg north of Lansing in Clinton County.

Labatt USA employees will help remove litter from Ovid Lake, stain sign posts throughout the park, paint metal posts and charcoal grills, fill in ruts and divots in the lawn and clean up the grass and sand at the adjacent golf course.

The Michigan-themed cans will be sold in specially marked 24-can and 15-can packages of Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light throughout the state. A portion of the proceeds will be invested back into Michigan’s state parks, trails and waterways.

According to a news release, the effort is part of Labatt USA’s triple bottom line approach, which focuses on people, planet and profits with the goal of impacting the environment and community where it sells beer.

“Last year, Labatt USA helped raise funds for Flint. This year, we will invest in Michigan’s beautiful state parks, trails and waterways,” said Ben Juda, vice president of the north division in a statement.

“Summer is short in Michigan and everyone should get out and enjoy the great outdoors. We want to do our part to make that experience great. By volunteering and investing resources, we can help protect and steward our natural resources and compensate for our environmental footprint as a beer company.”

“Through our volunteer time off program, we pay our employees to help keep our shorelines clean, maintain our nature trails and keep litter and waste out of our parks.”

This is the second consecutive year that Labatt employees will use Earth Day to help compensate for Labatt USA’s use of natural resources.

