GUN THEFT: Suspects in focus; cash reward offered

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There are new developments in the search for guns stolen from a Lansing sporting goods store.

Security camera photos are being circulated and a cash reward of $5000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anybody involved in the burglary of Dunham’s Sporting Goods April 11.

According to investigators from The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives an unknown suspect burglarized the store on the 3300 block of E. Michigan Avenue and stole multiple handguns.

The store has been burglarized multiple times in the last six months.

The Lansing Police Department is working with the ATF to investigate the incident.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched for a total possible reward of $5,000.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867), or the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-7867.

All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

The suspects are pictured below:

ATF suspects View as list View as gallery Open Gallery