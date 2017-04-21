Grand Ledge-based troops prepare for overseas assignment

LANSING, Mich. – Governor Rick Snyder, friends and family gathered today in Grand Ledge as the 1st Battalion 147th Assault Helicopter Battalion prepares to deploy overseas.

They were at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Grand Ledge as troops deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

During the deployment the unit will perform a variety of missions to include, medical evacuations, air movements, supply movements, aircraft maintenance and battlefield tracking.

“Through direct air support, troop and supply movement, the unit will take Soldiers off potentially dangerous vehicle routes and eliminate the chance of IED attacks on the friendly forces convoys,” said Capt. Brian Snook, commander of the 147th Assault Helicopter Battalion.

“We are truly honored to have the 147th represent the great state of Michigan on this mission,” said Goveror Rick Snyder. “We will keep all the Soldiers and their families in our thoughts and prayers as we hope for a speedy and safe return home.”

The deployed soldiers will first travel to Fort Hood, Texas, to complete training prior to their departure overseas.