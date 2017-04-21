Former MSU football player wanted by police

It has been a bad day for Austin Robertson.

Prosecutors charged the 19-year-old with 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct this morning.

Then MSU football coach Mark Dantonio announced he was no longer on the team, where for Fort Wayne high school standout played defensive end.

Now he’s wanted by Meridian Township police.

The department asked for help finding Robertson on Friday night, less than 12 hours after prosecutors announced the sex assault charges against him.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is should call the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.