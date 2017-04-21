“Earth Day” projects set for Jackson

By Published:

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Tomorrow is “Earth Day“, a celebration of peace and environmentalism, recognized in countries all over the globe.

Some events locally are contributing to those lofty goals.

Today Consumers Energy employees will fan out across five different sites in the city of Jackson volunteering to help clean and beautify the areas.

From 9:00 a.m. to noon they’re picking up trash, cutting back overgrowth and raking debris from areas.

Crews will be working in Ella Sharp Park, the Martin Luther King Junior Recreation Center and the MLK Diversity Trail.

ONLINE: Earth Day 2017

