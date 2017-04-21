Sexual assault reported at MSU earlier today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A sexual assault was reported to the MSU Police Department earlier this afternoon. The incident occurred on April 20, 2017 between 1:08 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. in the general area of the Beaumont Tower.

The suspect is described as a white male, 20-25 years old, short brown hair, brown eyes, wearing a black shirt, unknown color pants, and he may have hairy arms. The suspect left in an unknown direction on foot.

If you have information about this crime you are asked to contact the MSU Police Department at 517-355-2221, or 911 for emergencies or crimes in progress.

Sexual assault is never the fault of the victim. While nothing is fail-safe, here are some suggestions everyone should consider:

• Most commonly, sexual assault is perpetrated not by a stranger, but by someone the victim knows. This is typically a date or acquaintance.

• Alcohol and drugs are often used to create a vulnerability to sexual assault. Studies of sexual assault incidents show a high correlation between acquaintance rape and drug/alcohol usage.

• Make sure you have consent. Consent is a clear and freely given yes, not the absence of a no.

• People who are incapacitated by alcohol or drugs cannot give consent. Signs of incapacitation may include (but are not limited to): vomiting, slurring words, stumbling, or not being able to remember conversations.

If you’ve been sexually assaulted, tell someone – there are resources available to help you.

In accordance to the Clery Act, the university is required to disclose information about crime on and near their respective campuses.

For more information about Clery Act implementation at Michigan State University visit: http://police.msu.edu/news/annual-security-fire-safety-report/.