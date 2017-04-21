2 more charged in Michigan genital mutilation investigation

By Published:

DETROIT (AP) – Two more people are charged in Detroit in an investigation of alleged genital mutilation of young girls in a Muslim sect.

Prosecutors filed conspiracy and other charges against Dr. Fakhruddin Attar, the owner of a suburban Detroit clinic where the alleged procedures were performed in February on two girls from Minnesota. His wife, Farida Attar, was also arrested and charged Friday.

Investigators say the couple knew Dr. Jumana Nagarwala was performing genital mutilation at the Livonia clinic after business hours. Farida Attar is accused of assisting Nagarwala.

The Attars will appear in court Friday. It’s not known whether they have lawyers who could comment on the allegations. Nagarwala’s attorney has said she performed a religious ritual, not genital mutilation.

The Attars and Nagarwala belong to a sect called Dawoodi Bohra.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s