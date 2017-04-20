“Zebra” Pet Of The Day April 20

Meet “Zebra”, our Pet of the Day today. Zebra is a 5-year-old American Staffordshire mix. He’s a fun-loving guy who loves everyone. Zebra has a lot of energy and enjoys playing. He’d make a great family dog where he could get regular exercise. Zebra loves other dogs and would enjoy a buddy to play with. He has some scars on his back and legs that are a mystery. Zebra has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Zebra by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

