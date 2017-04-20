Townhall listening sessions with Congressman Mike Bishop

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Congressman Mike Bishop will host six separate townhall listening sessions for residents in the Eight District.

Today, the Congressman was at American Legion in Stockbridge talking to members of the community who registered in advance.

Members of the community are talking about healthcare and Planned Parenthood. Our reporter at the event, Alysia Burgio, says they are asking Bishop if he’s planning on holding more meetings and if he will let them know further in advance. He says “he does plan on holding more meetings and that he’s happy to talk to anyone at anytime.”

There are only a few protesters are outside of the event.

