State Senate begins move to legalize switchblades

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There is a move in the State Capitol to decriminalize owning switchblade knives.

The bill that would remove the ban on switchblades is authored by Senator Rick Jones.

The Senate voted today to repeal a prohibition against selling or possessing a knife with blades that can be opened by the flick of a button, or pressure on the handle.

A violation now is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $300 fine.

Jones says the switchblade ban is unnecessary and is being enforced unevenly across the state.

The legislation now goes to the House.

ONLINE:

Senate Bill 245

