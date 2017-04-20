Power outage hits east of St Johns

By Published: Updated:

(WLNS) – Early morning storms moving through mid-Michigan have left about 200 people without power near St Johns in Clinton County.

According to the Consumers Energy Outage map the affected area is located east of St. Johns between M-21 north to East Colony Road.

Consumers Energy estimates that about 190 customers are in the dark.

Repair crews are working and power is expected to be restored around 8:30 a.m.

Power Outages:

Lansing Board of Water and Light

Lansing Board of Water and Light Everbridge Alert System

Consumers Energy

DTE Outage Center

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s