Power outage hits east of St Johns

(WLNS) – Early morning storms moving through mid-Michigan have left about 200 people without power near St Johns in Clinton County.

According to the Consumers Energy Outage map the affected area is located east of St. Johns between M-21 north to East Colony Road.

Consumers Energy estimates that about 190 customers are in the dark.

Repair crews are working and power is expected to be restored around 8:30 a.m.

