New program gives Sparrow patients information right at their fingertips

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The MyChart Bedside program gives patients iPads while they’re in the hospital. Patients can use these iPads to connect with doctors, learn about their diagnosis and medications.

We spoke with Chris Nemets, the Chief Nursing Informatics Officer, who told us how patients can benefit from the program even after they leave the hospital.

She explains that the tool is very benefially for patients when they get home because if they forgot anything the doctors told them, they can log onto their account and have all of that information right at their fingertips.

It’s a note taking system for both parties and encourages family members and loved ones to get involved with the care of the patients.

We also spoke to Congressman Mike Bishop. He tells us why implementing this type of technology into the health care industry is so important. Watch above for more.