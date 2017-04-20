Michigan State University to fund college prep program

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University announced today that it plans to fund a college prep program for the Lansing School District, despite a loss in federal funding due to a mistake while applying for the grant.

For the past 50 years, the Upward Bound Program has helped hundreds of Lansing High School students succeed.

“It’s an opportunity for them to be able to see what a college campus is like and what it might be like when they go to college,” said Lansing School District Superintendent Yvonne Caamal Canul.

Caamal Canul says the program is so beneficial…even after MSU announced it lost the programs funding, they just couldn’t give up.

“We started brainstorming and thinking about ways in which we might be able to meet together and see if we can’t procure some resources to scale down a little bit and maybe not have as many students,” Caamal Canul stated.

But good news as MSU announced it plans to fund the college prep program for the Lansing School District itself…

MSU sent a letter to parents announcing the exciting news stating in part:

“The new Upward Bound MSU will provide intensive school-year tutoring, an on-campus summer academic program including a one-week residential component, and a summer enrichment study trip for participating Lansing High School students.”

“I was just so proud of MSU. It’s just a great experience for kids to sort of get out of their comfort zone of being in a high school and go to a college setting,” said Caamal Canul.

And while MSU hasn’t specified exactly where the money is coming from…this happy educator doesn’t need that answer.

“I’m just so thrilled that they’re able to do that and I’m not asking any questions,” Caamal Canul said.